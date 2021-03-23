South Carolina outfielder Josh Shuler is no longer on the Gamecocks' baseball roster and has entered the transfer portal, GamecockCentral confirmed Tuesday night.

Shuler came in as a part of the Gamecocks' highly-touted freshman class and had not played this season after having year-ending shoulder surgery before the season started.

The outfielder from Georgia came in as the No. 135 overall prospect in the class and the No. 11 player in Georgia, according to PerfectGame.

South Carolina hosts The Citadel at 7 p.m. tonight.