Gamecock-owned business strikes NIL deals with female student-athletes

Three female student-athletes from the University of South Carolina have struck name, image, and likeness agreements with a business based in the Palmetto State.

The agreements are with Post Up Careers, which focuses on career services and is owned by University of South Carolina alumnus Franklin Buchanan.

As part of the partnership, Buchanan will write a professional resume and LinkedIn profile for each student-athlete. Each athlete also will have a unique checkout code - which will be promoted on their social media accounts - and will earn money from sales generated from their codes.

“I’m a father of two girls and a Gamecock, so it was important to me that Post Up Careers’ first partnerships be with some outstanding young women at my alma mater,” said the company’s founder, Franklin Buchanan, in a news release announcing the deals.

Here's more from Post Up Careers:

Olivia Thompson (@livv.thom)

“Olivia’s journey from a local walk-on to a scholarship athlete at one of the premier basketball programs in the country is a testament to her toughness and work ethic. It’s as clear a sign as you’ll find that she’s going to be successful when she goes pro in something other than sports. We clicked on our shared interest in people and, with her major in Experimental Psychology, she is going to do a lot of good for a lot of people in her career,” said Buchanan.

Stephanie Davis (@tlc_0799)

Stephanie is an All-American and National Champion in Track & Field who is going pro in something other than sports. “It was so amazing to hear her passion for diversity and inclusion and I respect and share her desire to make sure that other young minorities have the same opportunities that she has had. She is going to positively drive change in whatever organization is fortunate enough to have her,” said Buchanan.

Kaeli Crews (@kaeli.crews)

While Kaeli has her eyes set on a professional career in beach volleyball, she has the foresight to understand how valuable her personal brand is as she looks at potential internship opportunities. “We bonded over an appreciation of tight-knit families and the spectacle that is WWE. As she continues to make her mark in the sand and explore potential opportunities in live-event production, she’s going to be a fantastic asset to any team or business,” said Buchanan.

About Franklin Buchanan & Post Up Careers

Franklin Buchanan is the founder of Post Up Careers, where he helps professionals at every stage of their career with interview preparation, resume writing, LinkedIn profile optimization, and more. He is an avid Gamecock, former youth basketball coach, and a proud #GirlDad.