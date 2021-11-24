Gamecock Patrick Davis set to hold 5th Annual Toys 4 Tots concert





South Carolina Gamecock alum Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir are set to kick the USC-Clemson weekend off by holding their Fifth Annual Toys 4 Tots Thanksgiving show on Friday night where hr’ll be releasing a new “Shane Beamer” version to a popular Gamecock song of his.

A Camden-native and Gamecock Central subscriber, Davis has updated his song “Big Ole Cock,” to include Beamer’s name in the song, that shares many memorable Gamecock football moments and can be listened to HERE.

The event will take place at the Senate in the Vista, with the doors set to open at 8 pm and the show beginning at 9 pm.

VIP ticket holders will gain access to PD's Pre-Show "JAM & GREET,” beginning at 6:30 pm, featuring special Whiskey Jam Whiskey cocktails while also receiving a SIGNED COPY of the Official 5th Anniversary Show Poster & more.

All are asked to bring a toy for a girl or boy that is ten years or younger.

To buy a ticket click HERE