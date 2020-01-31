South Carolina will be without one key lefty for the entire season with Dylan Harley needing Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL in his elbow.

The Gamecocks' lefty will miss the entire season and will have three years of eligibility left after redshirting this year.

It puts the Gamecocks in a peculiar space with a scarcity of lefties on the roster. They have John Gilreath, a junior, sophomore Josiah Sightler and freshmen Julian Bosnic, RJ Dantin and Will McGregor.

Harley was the team's weekend starter last season, topping out in the mid-90s on his fastball before struggling at times last year battling a few nagging injuries and being moved to the bullpen.

He'd finish his freshman season going 3-4 in 24 appearances (five starts) with a 9.51 ERA.

This season, he was expected to make an impact in the bullpen this year.

South Carolina starts its season Feb. 14 against Holy Cross at 4 p.m.