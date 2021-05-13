GamecockCentral - Gamecock pitcher to transfer

South Carolina pitcher Sam Swygert will transfer from South Carolina, GamecockCentral confirmed Thursday.

Swygert, a freshman from South Aiken, was redshirting this year and did not pitch during the season.

The right-handed pitcher was considered the No. 13 prospect in the state for the 2020 class and the No. 490 prospect overall.

He joins four other members of the 2020 class who already have their names in the transfer portal including Mag Cotto, Brandon Fields, Josh Shuler and Travis Luensmann. As of early Thursday afternoon Swygert is not officially in the transfer portal.

The Gamecocks take on Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Friday night to start a three-game series.