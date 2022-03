Gamecock Pro Timing Day Wrap Up

Yesterday, The University of South Carolina hosted several NFL scouts representing 31 different teams for their annual pro timing day.

Those who participated included Spencer Eason-Riddle, Jabari Ellis, Kingsley Enagbare, Jaylan Foster, Kevin Harris, Nick Muse, Carlins Platel, Damani Staley, Aaron Sterling, Parker White and ZaQuandre White.





Standouts included RB Kevin Harris and Carlins Platel in the vertical jump, as both leaped 37 and one-half inches. DL Jabari Ellis benched 225-pounds 28 times, followed closely by TE Nick Muse with 27. K Parker White had an impressive 10-foot, six-inch standing broad jump.