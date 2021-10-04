Gamecock receiver hits transfer portal

South Carolina wide receiver OrTre Smith is in the transfer portal, GamecockCentral learned Monday.

The entry into the portal comes five games into the year after limited action to begin the year for the fifth-year wide receiver.

Smith had a solid first year on campus, catching 30 passes for 326 yards and three scores but injuries marred his remaining time at South Carolina.

Dealing with a subluxed knee, Smith only played in eight games the next two seasons with just 12 catches for under 100 yards and one touchdown.

He'd opt out of the 2020 COVID season and only caught one pass this season for 15 yards in 59 snaps this season.