Gamecock regular season superlatives

Here are a few superlatives as the Gamecocks finish up finals and begin bowl preparations.

It was a wild ride of a 2021 season for South Carolina in year one under Shane Beamer, and it's time to take a look back of the good and things that stood out.

Offensive MVP: Josh Vann

After not making much of an impact at all his first few years on campus, Vann tapped into the four-star potential he enrolled with 668 yards receiving and six scores. The only other receiver with more than 300 yards through the air was Jaheim Bell, and Vann’s 731 scrimmage yards were second on the team to ZaQuandre White (779).

He was the most consistent piece to an offense struggling for consistency and was one of the few deep threats in the offense.

Honorable mention: ZaQuandre White

Defensive MVP: JJ Enagbare

This could have easily gone to Foster, who sits second nationally with five interceptions, but Enagbare was dominant up front this year. He led the team with seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks but generated 45 quarterback pressures, 28 more than the next best player.

He was one of the best pass rushers in the SEC and was one of the reasons the Gamecock pass rush was so good in 2021.

Honorable mention: Jaylan Foster

Special teams MVP: Parker White

White came back to school 69 points away from tying the school record for career scoring and has put himself within striking distance needing three points to tie and four to break the record in the bowl game. He went a perfect 27-for-27 on extra points in the regular season and missed just two field goals all year. He was 3-for-3 on field goals longer than 40 yards and was arguably the most consistent player on the roster regardless of position.

Honorable mention: Kai Kroeger

Offensive newcomer of the year: Juju McDowell

McDowell jumped onto the scene early and ultimately finished with 196 yards rushing as his role was paired down later into the year. He’d average 4.2 yards per carry with a touchdown and created some big plays. South Carolina could have easily lost to East Carolina if he wasn’t in the backfield. Jason Brown—who started the final four games and averaged 6.7 yards per attempt—made a strong push for this as well.

Honorable mention: Jason Brown

Defensive newcomer of the year: Marcellas Dial

Dial was the surprise of training camp and chiseled out a starting role this year while piling up 29 tackles and six pass breakups. He’d allow just 19 receptions on 39 targets and just 46 yards after the catch. Quarterbacks had a rating of 65 when targeting his receiver in coverage.

Honorable mention: Jordan Strachan

Game of the year: 40-17 win over Florida

South Carolina’s most complete game of the year against a Gator team struggling, but it doesn’t change how important that game was. It helped springboard the Gamecocks to five wins and set up the bowl trip. The offense ran the ball well and the defense looked great against a dynamic offense. It was the biggest margin of victory over the Gators in program history.

Honorable mention: 21-17 win over Auburn

The one that got away: 16-10 loss to Kentucky

Looking back, this was a game if the offense could have mustered anything late the Gamecocks would have won. South Carolina had two cracks late in the game on the plus side of midfield thanks to defensive turnovers but couldn’t put the ball in the end zone.

It was a chance to start the year 3-1 and beat a team that ultimately finished with nine wins but South Carolina couldn’t get it done.

Honorable mention: 31-28 loss to Missouri