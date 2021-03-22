@GamecockCentral

University of South Carolina Pro Day is set for Wednesday, March 24, beginning at 1 pm.

Thirteen former Gamecock players are expected to participate include Javon Charleston, Tavien Feaster, Daniel Fennell, Collin Hill, Jaycee Horn, Sadarius Hutcherson, J.T. Ibe, Ernest Jones, Caleb Kinlaw, Israel Mukuamu, Adam Prentice, Shi Smith and Eldridge Thompson.

On Tuesday, March 23, the five Gamecocks invited to the NFL Combine will speak with the media Zoom press conference at the following times:

1:15 pm - Ernest Jones

1:30 pm - Israel Mukuamu

1:45 pm - Shi Smith

2:00 pm - Jaycee Horn

2:15 pm - Sadarius Hutcherson

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS