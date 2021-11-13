Gamecock run game falters against Mizzou

Prior to the game Saturday night, the Gamecocks least amount of rushing yards in a single game this season was 58 against Kentucky. South Carolina finished with 57 tonight while averaging a 1.6 yards per carry, another season low.

After recording their best run performance against Florida last week, the South Carolina offense posted their worst run performance of the year against Missouri on Saturday.

""Ran all the stuff we ran last week against Florida and obviously it looked a lot better last week than what it did tonight," Shane Beamer said.

Going into halftime last week against Florida, South Carolina had 147 rushing yards. Tonight the Gamecocks were only able to put together 13 rushing yards, highlighted by a second quarter where it tallied minus-19 yards.

Coming into the game Missouri No. 129 in the country for rushing defense and prior to Saturday night's performance the Tigers were giving up an average of 271 rushing yards per game, along with an average of 6.2 yards per rush.

Beamer said all week leading up the game that Missouri's run defense had made great strides in the last week, like holding No.1 ranked Georgia to 168 rushing yards.

Despite the lack of production this week though, Beamer said he still felt like they attacked the Missouri run defense enough.

"Georgia couldn't run the ball against them in the first half, we should've been able to run the ball better than what we did tonight and we didn't and that's certainly disappointing," Beamer said. "We tried some different schemes and tried to mix it up a little bit as well but it wasn't good enough but I certainly feel that we tried to attack them with the running game."

Perhaps the lone bright spot in the run game was the performance of ZaQuandre White.

White had 60 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on the day as well as 42 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. White averaged six yards a carry, making it the fifth time he's done that all season.

Coming into the fourth quarter South Carolina only had 18 rushing yards.

The bulk of White's rushing yards came in the fourth quarter where he recorded 39 yards on five carries, an average of 7.8 yards per carry.

"Missouri was a great team up front, they really just plugged their gaps with their linebackers and their d line so we just had to make an adjustment on that," White said.

White's two touchdowns where the Gamecocks only second half points and put South Carolina within three points going into the final minutes of the game.

South Carolina will now look to clinch a bowl game against Auburn next week back home in Williams Brice.