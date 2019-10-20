SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Jamel Cook has been arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence according to Richland County public records.

Cook was arrested Oct. 18 and was released Saturday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on the condition he "does not return to incident location" and has "no contact with victim," according to public records.

Cook has been suspended indefinitely, sources tell GamecockCentral. The safety did not dress yesterday in South Carolina's loss to Florida. He was listed on the Gamecocks' roster in South Carolina's weekly game notes but not in the player notes section.

He is still listed on the team's online roster.

He transferred in before the start of last season from Southern California and sat out due to transfer rules. He's played in one game this season, Charleston Southern, and recorded one tackle.

If found guilty, it is a misdemeanor charge and carries with it a fine between $500 to $5,000, a prison sentence no longer than three years or both.