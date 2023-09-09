Gamecock Scoop Gameday: Game 2 vs. Furman
Here's a quick rundown of all the free and premium content we put out this week to get you ready for the Gamecocks' matchup with Furman.
Matchup: Furman (1-0) vs. South Carolina (0-1)
Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium; Columbia, South Carolina
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: ESPN+/SEC Network+
Broadcast team: John Schriffen; Rocky Boiman; Dawn Davenport
Spread: N/A
Over/under: N/A
Articles and Links:
- Beamer and Players Media Availability
- 5 Questions for Furman Game Week
- South Carolina trying to force the issue up front
- Coordinators Media Availability
- Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Furman Preview
- Carolina Calls Injury Report
- FURMAN: What to Expect and Players to Know
- Furman Game Recruiting Visitor's List
- Final Preview, Score Prediction
Don't forget to join us this evening on the Insider's Forum for a Gamecock Scoop Insider's Live Chat during the game with live analysis from Caleb Alexander and Alan Cole.