South Carolina football released its depth chart for week two of the season six days before the home opener against the Furman Paladins.

Injured players Mo Kaba and Cason Henry were not listed on the depth chart after Shane Beamer said both would miss significant time on his Sunday night teleconference. Bam Martin-Scott returned to the depth chart taking Kaba's spot at linebacker, and Jakai Moore moved from guard on last week's depth chart to tackle.

The number of tight ends also ticked up from three to four this week. Trey Knox, Joshua Simon and Nick Elksnis were joined by Connor Cox, the true freshman from Jacksonville.

Defensively, Kajuan Banks is also listed as a backup at nickel after an interception highlighted his performance Saturday. UAB transfer Drew Tuazama made his first appearance as a Gamecock in the fourth quarter last week despite not being listed on the depth chart, but made the page this time as a potential starter at EDGE.

