Technically National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class is February 1st, 2023, but over the last several years, the beginning of the Early Signing Period has become the de facto signing day for the majority of recruiting classes across the country. While there are still a few names left that South Carolina is pursuing in the portal and hs ranks, which we'll get to in the coming days, 21 of the Gamecocks' 22 verbal commitments put pen to paper today and made their college decisions official. Gamecock Scoop has you covered with all you need to know from a day that felt ho-hum, compared to the fireworks that have seemed constant since Beamer tweeted the first of 12 Welcome Home's last Thursday night.