Gamecock secondary facing big test with Kentucky's explosive offense

Now, a decade later, Beamer is back at South Carolina preparing to face Kentucky and an offense presenting a wealth of new challenge.

The Gamecocks—fresh off a win over No. 1 Alabama—were upset in Lexington with the Wildcats passing for nearly 400 yards and four scores in a three-point South Carolina loss.

Shane Beamer, like most South Carolina fans probably do, still has nightmares about the Gamecocks’ 2010 game against Kentucky.

“They’re still really physical running the football and they do a nice job running the football, but now you have more of a big play pass threat off of it,” Beamer said. “You’re seeing a lot of NFL principles with their new offensive coordinator coming in. It’s only elevated their ability to win football games.”

Through three games Kentucky is averaging 36 points per game and rank fourth in the SEC in yards per play (7.3), lead the league—and are third in the nation—in yards per pass attempt (11.7) and are second in passes of at least 20 yards (15).

Quarterback and Penn State transfer Will Levis is top 20 in the country with a 168.7 quarterback rating while Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson is top 15 nationally and second in the SEC with 337 receiving yards already.

But, despite the explosive passing attack, the willingness of a Kentucky team to run the ball down an opponent’s throat is still there.

“They’re throwing deep balls 60 yards downfield over people’s heads but then you have to be aware of him keeping the ball and running it and be worried about this offensive line,” Beamer said. “They’re a physical offense that wants to run the football but has the ability to throw the ball over your head.”

It’ll be a big test for a Gamecock secondary coming off an up and down game against Georgia.

South Carolina’s secondary forced three turnovers—two interceptions and a fumble recovery—but gave up over 300 passing yards with the Bulldogs averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt.

“They’re going to make plays and we’re going to make plays. You saw some of those. Jaylan Foster played lights out. We played physical,” Beamer said. “I think RJ stripped the ball out on the fumble; Jaylan Foster had two interceptions. OD was on one-on-one coverage out there. We certainly made some good plays against Georgia’s receivers and tight ends.”

The good news for South Carolina is getting Cam Smith back after he missed the second half with a foot injury.

The biggest thing, in order to correct some of the issues last week in Athens, is zeroing in on communication and better preparing the defensive backs for some situations that can pop up in a game.

“It may be third down and understanding the situation. If it’s third and long or third and medium and not giving them too much cushion when we’re siting out there in zero coverage because we’re bringing pressure,” Beamer said.

“We have to be better from that standpoint, from a competitive standpoint, but overall I thought those guys were good. We’ve got to be better. We have great defensive backs and we have to be ready and willing to challenge receivers when we’re bringing pressure. From that standpoint we have to be better."