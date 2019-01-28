With baseball season less than three weeks away from first pitch, one Gamecock is already getting national recognition by a national publication.

Campbell, who gets the nod at second base, joins three other SEC players on the second-team with Arkansas's Dominic Fletcher Jr., Kameron Misner Jr. out of Missouri and J.T. Ginn out of Mississippi State.

In his freshman season Campbell slashed .270/.372/.380 with three home runs and 13 RBI as he usually hit leadoff for a Gamecock team that finished one game shy of the College World Series.

The honor comes after an incredibly solid summer in the Cape Cod League where he was almost named the MVP of the prestigious league.

Campbell hit .364 in the regular season and .250 in two playoff games (.353 overall) with 15 extra base hits: seven doubles, two triples and six home runs.

He'll likely be the starting second baseman this season after playing the majority of his innings in either left field or as the designated hitter.

The Gamecocks start their 2019 regular season Feb. 16 at home with a three-game series against Liberty.

View the full All-American teams here.