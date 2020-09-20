Mark Berson stood on the sideline, the fall wind whipping around him, watching his team intently, pacing every now and again and occasionally shouting tactical instructions as players sprinted by. As he paced, a fan who’d spend the entire soccer match shouting from 15 rows up blurted, “I bet you’ve never heard me this clearly before?” and he was right. Usually the Gamecocks would be playing a season opener in front of a sellout crowd of over 5,000 people but Friday night it was in front of 675. But for Berson, it really didn’t matter how many people were in the stands. College sports were finally back in Columbia.

Courtesy South Carolina athletics

“It’s important because of what sport means to our university, to our community, to our state, to our nation. It’s part of the American psyche; it’s part of the American experience. It’s a little bit of normalcy that has to be carefully crafted for the safety of our guys,” Berson said after the game. “It was like a celebration as well as a game for them.” Also see: Get your weekend questions answered For the first time in almost 200 days, a South Carolina athletics team was back playing a competitive game. It was officially 192 days between softball’s March 11 win over Winthrop and the Gamecocks’ 2-0 win over Georgia Southern on a chilly fall night at Stone Stadium. But in reality the score was secondary to what the game meant for South Carolina. The Gamecocks spent half the year waiting and planning for this moment where one of their teams finally got back out there. The stadium looked different with green stickers dotting available seats, protocol signage plastered at every entrance and masks required for entry (with the majority of the crowd wearing them for the full 90-minute match). Ray Tanner and the administration staff spent hours developing protocols after the rug was pulled out from under them in mid-March to make sure teams can not only return but return safely to the play.