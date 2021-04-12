GamecockCentral - Gamecock wing enters transfer portal

Another South Carolina player has entered the transfer portal Monday night.

Gamecock wing Trey Anderson has put his name in the portal, according to Verbal commits.

Anderson, who committed as part of the 2019 recruiting class, struggled to see the floor consistently in two seasons in Columbia.

He averaged 2.8 minutes last season and 7.3 this year, playing in 21 career games with one start. He'd score 35 points in two years, headlined by 17 points in a loss this year to Missouri.

Anderson is originally from California but played prep school in Connecticut.

Anderson is the fifth player from this year's roster to enter the portal, joining Trae Hannibal, TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary and Justin Minaya, who will also test the professional waters.



The Gamecocks have also landed commitments this offseason from transfers like Chico Carter Jr., AJ Wilson and Erik Stevenson.