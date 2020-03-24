GamecockCentral GM Podcast: Introduction and Offensive Line
In a new (limited) podcast from the GamecockCentral Podcast Network, Will Helms introduces his methodology for NFL Draft evaluation and breaks down the 2020 offensive line class, including a prediction for former South Carolina OL Donnell Stanley.
