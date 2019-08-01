With football season right around the corner, Gamecock fans can get the most in-depth coverage of USC athletics and recruiting from GamecockCentral.com with a special subscription deal.

For a very limited time, new annual subscribers can save 25% (just $75/year, or 20 cents/day) AND receive a FREE $75 gift card to shop with adidas (eCard usable in adidas stores or online).

GamecockCentral.com subscribers get access to all our in-depth features, news, scoop, and analysis. The Insiders Forum, our vibrant community of Gamecock fans, is an online forum where our staff answers your questions and drops interesting news and notes on the team and recruiting. See what some of our subscribers have to say about their experience!



Give us a try in time for football season! Ready to get started?

Completely new to GamecockCentral.com? CLICK HERE to take advantage and become a Gamecock insider!

Previous subscriber or free registered user? GO HERE and JOIN OUR COMMUNITY!

Note: Please ensure the promo code "adidas" is entered to ensure that you receive this deal.





FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

1. Please ensure your email address on file with Rivals is current; the eCard will be sent to that address.

2. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard.

3. This promotion can not be combined with any other offer from the Rivals network

4. Offer is for new annual subscriptions only

5. eCards can be used at adidas.com or in any Adidas store (including outlets).

6. eCard codes do not expire.

7. Additional Adidas terms and conditions can be found here.