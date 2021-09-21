Gamecocks' 2022 football schedule released
South Carolina's 2022 schedule is officially set.
The Gamecocks' schedule next year was revealed on the SEC Network Tuesday night for what South Carolina is facing in year two under Shane Beamer.
South Carolina opens the season hosting Georgia State before traveling to face Sam Pittman and Arkansas in week two, Beamer's former co-worker at Georgia.
The Gamecocks will host Georgia before their next non-conference game Sept. 24 against Charlotte, the first of back-to-back non-conference games starting with Will Healy's squad followed by hosting South Carolina State on the first day of October.
Oct. 8 starts the streak of six straight conference games separated by a bye week on Oct. 15. The Gamecocks start with a trip to a Kentucky followed by games against Texas A&M, Missouri, at Vanderbilt, at Florida and then finishing their home slate Nov. 19 against Tennessee.
The season concludes, typically, with Clemson with the Gamecocks traveling to the Tigers on Nov. 26.
Week 1 (Sept. 3): vs. Georgia State
Week 2 (Sept. 10): at Arkansas
Week 3 (Sept. 17): vs. Georgia
Week 4 (Sept. 24): vs. Charlotte
Week 5 (Oct. 1): vs. South Carolina State
Week 6 (Oct. 8): at Kentucky
Week 7 (Oct. 15): BYE WEEK
Week 8 (Oct. 22): vs. Texas A&M
Week 9 (Oct. 29): vs. Missouri
Week 10 (Nov. 5): at Vanderbilt
Week 11 (Nov. 12): at Florida
Week 12 (Nov. 19): vs. Tennessee
Week 13 (Nov. 26): at Clemson
