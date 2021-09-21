 South Carolina Gamecocks' 2022 football schedule released
Gamecocks' 2022 football schedule released

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
South Carolina's 2022 schedule is officially set.

The Gamecocks' schedule next year was revealed on the SEC Network Tuesday night for what South Carolina is facing in year two under Shane Beamer.

South Carolina opens the season hosting Georgia State before traveling to face Sam Pittman and Arkansas in week two, Beamer's former co-worker at Georgia.

The Gamecocks will host Georgia before their next non-conference game Sept. 24 against Charlotte, the first of back-to-back non-conference games starting with Will Healy's squad followed by hosting South Carolina State on the first day of October.

Oct. 8 starts the streak of six straight conference games separated by a bye week on Oct. 15. The Gamecocks start with a trip to a Kentucky followed by games against Texas A&M, Missouri, at Vanderbilt, at Florida and then finishing their home slate Nov. 19 against Tennessee.

The season concludes, typically, with Clemson with the Gamecocks traveling to the Tigers on Nov. 26.

Week 1 (Sept. 3): vs. Georgia State

Week 2 (Sept. 10): at Arkansas

Week 3 (Sept. 17): vs. Georgia

Week 4 (Sept. 24): vs. Charlotte

Week 5 (Oct. 1): vs. South Carolina State

Week 6 (Oct. 8): at Kentucky

Week 7 (Oct. 15): BYE WEEK

Week 8 (Oct. 22): vs. Texas A&M

Week 9 (Oct. 29): vs. Missouri

Week 10 (Nov. 5): at Vanderbilt

Week 11 (Nov. 12): at Florida

Week 12 (Nov. 19): vs. Tennessee

Week 13 (Nov. 26): at Clemson

The Goings Law Firm will serve as the official sponsor of our 2021 Football Coverage. The attorneys at the Goings Law Firm are proud South Carolinians and avid Gamecock fans. The Goings Law Firm has earned a reputation as one of the preeminent litigation firms in South Carolina in the fields of personal injury, wrongful death, and workers compensation.
----

Photo by C.J. Driggers
{{ article.author_name }}