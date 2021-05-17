Gamecocks a 'great school' for latest baseball commit

So, as the senior in high school was deciding what path he wanted to take for collegiate baseball, the Gamecocks came calling and it was an easy decision for the newest member of South Carolina’s 2021 class.

Carson Hornung grew up taking trips to visit family in South Carolina and watching a lot garnet and black sporting events as he got older.

“My mom’s from South Carolina so that’s always been a great school for me. When they reached out I was extremely excited,” Hornung told GamecockCentral. “No matter what they gave me it was going to be of extreme interest for me because of how good an opportunity it is and location and family there and everything they provide.”

Gamecock assistant Trip Couch had connections with Hornung’s high school coach and began showing interest in the left-handed infielder about a month ago. The recruitment didn’t last long with Hornung committing to South Carolina last week.

Hornung was a one-time Missouri commitment and when deciding where he wanted to go, it was hard to beat out a team in the SEC in a state with familial ties.

“I wanted to go back down to the south and the SEC you can’t get better baseball-wise,” Hornung said. “Of course my mom’s from South Carolina and we’re talking about how there’s no better place than to come back south and come back home.”

Hornung is considered the No. 121 overall prospect in his class and the second-best prospect out of Kansas.

He’ll likely profile as a corner infielder at the next level and South Carolina thinks he can deliver some pop from the left side of the plate once he arrives on campus.

“Right now South Carolina they have a lack of left-handed bats, left-handed power bats and corner infield. They said I match that position and have an opportunity to compete and earn a spot going in there. That’s’ all I really want: to be able to showcase my skills and earn a spot,” Hornung said.

“(Couch) was saying I’d be a great fit here and they’re not going to chance my swing and let me leverage the ball and do my thing. I really like that. I don’t want to go in and have someone change my swing and change the way I play the game when they’re recruiting me and the way they saw me play.”

He’s the third infielder commitment in the Gamecocks’ class and one of four left-handed bats in the class as well.

“The SEC, you can’t get any better than that competition-wise. The facilities at South Carolina are unlike any other in the country,” he said. “The fans there are really what excite me the most with the atmosphere with weekend ball and having a packed stadium.”