Gamecocks add ACC team to hoops schedule

South Carolina is adding one of the better ACC teams in recent history to its schedule this season, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The Gamecocks will play Florida State in Rock Hill this December, Rothstein says with a return game to the state of Florida in a neutral site capacity in future seasons.

Florida State is coming off an 18-7 season that saw the Seminoles reach the Sweet 16 last season. They've been a perennial tournament team for years, getting to the Elite Eight at least once in recent years.

The Gamecocks also have games against Clemson, Western Kentucky, Army, Georgetown and a tournament scheduled in Asheville also on the docket.