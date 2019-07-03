SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

South Carolina's still not done adding pieces to its 2019 recruiting class.

The Gamecocks landed an outfielder from all the way across the country with Anthony Amicangelo announcing his commitment Wednesday on Twitter.

Amicangelo was originally committed to Washington State before de-committing in early June and committing to South Carolina about a month later.

The 5-foot-10, 205 pounder hit .492/.556/.768 this season for Johnson City Community College with six homers and 68 RBI.

Coming out of high school with the 2016 class, Amicangelo was rated the No. 8 prospect in Washington state before opting to play at Johnson County.

He's the latest addition in the Gamecocks' 2019 class, which includes five top 100 junior college prospects already before the addition of Amicangelo.

South Carolina recently lost an outfielder commitment in James Nix, who signed professionally earlier this week, and now replaces him with Wednesday's addition.

The Gamecocks' roster is up to 38 players now entering fall practice.