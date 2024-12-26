Gamecocks Add Ball State DB Myles Norwood In The Portal

South Carolina continues a busy holiday portal season with another important addition today, scooping up DB Myles Norwood from Ball State. Ranked as a 3-star portal prospect, Norwood picked South Carolina after taking trips to Louisville and Kentucky as well.

Prior to his time at Ball State, Norwood spent two years at Iowa State, but only appeared in one game prior to his transfer. He should have two years of eligibility remaining, after redshirting initially for the Cyclones.

In 2024, Norwood appeared in 12 games for Ball State, compiling 38 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. There could still be untapped potential with Norwood's solid 6'1" frame, and he has some explosive attributes, ranking nationally in the long jump and triple jump as a high school track athlete.

He's mostly played CB as a collegiate player, and should add some necessary depth behind presumed returning starters in Vicari Swain and Judge Collier, along with young talent like Jalewis Solomon and other incoming freshmen.