GamecockCentral - Gamecocks add DB transfer from Georgia Southern

{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 11:00:21 -0600') }}

Gamecocks add DB transfer from Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern transfer defensive back David Spaulding announced his intentions Thursday afternoon to join the South Carolina football program.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is a Riceboro, Ga. native who graduated high school from the Bradwell Institute.

The former three-star prospect was considered a redshirt freshman this past season and will still have four years of eligibility due to the new rules put in place due to COVID-19.

Spaulding played in eight games this past season and recorded seven tackles on the season along with a pass break up and an interception.

Image: Georgia Southern Athletics
