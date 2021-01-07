GamecockCentral - Gamecocks add DB transfer from Georgia Southern

Gamecocks add DB transfer from Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern transfer defensive back David Spaulding announced his intentions Thursday afternoon to join the South Carolina football program.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is a Riceboro, Ga. native who graduated high school from the Bradwell Institute.
The former three-star prospect was considered a redshirt freshman this past season and will still have four years of eligibility due to the new rules put in place due to COVID-19.
Spaulding played in eight games this past season and recorded seven tackles on the season along with a pass break up and an interception.
COMMITTED‼️— David Spaulding ⚔️ (@Spauldtacus) January 7, 2021
There’s nothing impossible with God !!#SpursUp 🤙🏾🐔 pic.twitter.com/63tUtk4ibS