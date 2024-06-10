One of the official visitors from this past weekend has gone public with his commitment: DE Kobby Sakyi-Prah from Roswell High School in Georgia. The 6'3" 218 lbs DE has a long frame and a muscular build, which he should be able to fill out once he arrives on campus.

He recently visited Indiana, and had a scheduled visit to Mississippi State coming up, but it seems that his trip this past weekend to Columbia was all Sakyi-Prah needed to see to lock in his decision.

Sakyi-Prah has played against high level competition, helping his team make the semi-finals of the Georgia 7A playoffs in 2022, contributing 9 sacks as a Sophomore. He plays with fellow Gamecock target LB AJ Holloway, who also seemed to have a nice visit this past weekend and could make his decision soon.

Sakyi-Prah becomes the 8th commitment in the 2025 class, and the 3rd member of the defensive front, joining Anthony Addison, who recently got his 4th star, and Caleb Williams, a 3-star from Virginia.