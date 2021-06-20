Gamecocks add Father's Day commit from Miami DT

Miami (Fla.) Florida Christian class of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Jamaal Whyce went public with a verbal commitment to South Carolina on Father's Day Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Whyce also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Pitt, Syracuse and UCF.

Whyce was recruited to South Carolina by defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey.

An Ohio native, Whyce was in Columbia last weekend for an unofficial visit when he took an in-depth look at the program.

That Sunday head coach Shane Beamer sent out a #WelcomeHome Tweet to signal a commitment to the Gamecocks, referring to Whyce, who chose to wait until this Sunday to go public.

Whyce is the sixth commitment to South Carolina's 2022 class and first pledge at defensive tackle.

He joins quarterback Braden Davis, offensive lineman Grayson Mains, EDGE Donovan Westmoreland, and DBs Kajuan Banks and Jyvonte McClendon on the Gamecocks' 2022 commit list.