Gamecocks add Florida DB to 2022 class

"They are just really like an NFL program," Banks told Gamecock Central. "Every year they have four or five players to go to the league. I feel like they can develop me and get me there."

Gray and the Gamecocks landed a verbal commitment from Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby three-star cornerback Kajuan Banks who went public with his pledge on Saturday afternoon.

South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray continues to use the Sunshine State to bolster his secondary.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer Tweeted out his #WelcomeHome GIF this past Saturday, his signal for a new Gamecock commitment, but Banks waited until this Saturday to make his pledge known to the public.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Banks chooses the Gamecocks over Power 5 offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Washington State and West Virginia.

Banks is the fourth commitment in South Carolina's 2022 class and third pledge for that cycle in the last two weeks after the Gamecocks landed four-star quarterback Braden Davis last Friday (April 30) and three-star EDGE defender Donovan Westmoreland last Monday.

The addition of Banks helps make up for the loss of fellow Florida defensive back Anthony Rose who committed to the Gamecocks in February but decommitted earlier this week.

Banks is one of several state of Florida DBs that Gray has prioritized as the Gamecocks are set to host multiple such prospects on official visits in June.

"It’s good and getting better," Banks said of his relationship with Gray. "They said I can play anywhere they put me. I really just want to get on the field, that’s all."

Banks is ranked the No. 100 overall prospect in the state of Florida by Rivals.com