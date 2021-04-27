 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks add four-star running back Ramon Brown to OV schedule
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-27 21:00:15 -0500') }} football

Gamecocks add four-star running back to OV schedule

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
South Carolina has been quietly working to become a major factor with Midlothian (Va.) Manchester class of 2022 four-star RB Ramon Brown and it appears to be paying off.

The 6-foot, 195-pound back Tweeted Tuesday night that he's scheduled an official visit to South Carolina for June 7-9.

That will be part of a busy month for Brown who is being recruited to Carolina by Gamecocks' running backs coach Montario Hardesty.

The nation's No. 23 running back had previously Tweeted about official visits to West Virginia on June 4, Penn State on June 11 and Maryland on June 25 while also saying he'll take an official to Virginia Tech with no date listed.

Brown is considered the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Virginia for the 2022 class.

