Assumption College graduate transfer cornerback Carlins Platel announced his commitment to South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, choosing the Gamecocks over offers from Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has effectively completed his first recruiting class with the Gamecocks.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pounder with length and ball skills, Platel has seven interceptions in three seasons at Assumption.

He earned first-team NE10 All-Conference honors as a junior in 2019 when he recorded 21 tackles with two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Assumption didn't play football in 2020 and Platel enters 2021 with one year of eligibility for the Gamecocks.

He was recruited to Carolina by Shane Beamer, Clayton White and Torrian Gray.

Platel is the 25th and final prospect who will count towards the Gamecocks' 2021 class.