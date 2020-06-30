The Gamecocks have added another commitment to their 2021 class Tuesday, picking up in-state lefty Matthew Becker to the mix.

Becker announced his decision Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, becoming the first lefty committed in the 2021 class.

"Excited to announce that I have committed to play baseball at the University of South Carolina!!" he tweeted. "Grateful to my family, friends, and coaches that have helped me reach this point. Go Cocks."

Becker is considered the No. 6 lefty in the state by Prep Baseball Report and becomes the fourth member of the class from the Palmetto State, joining catchers Cole Messina and Talmadge LeCroy and right-handed pitcher Aidan Hunter.

South Carolina's 2021 class is ranked No. 15 nationally by PerfectGame with two top 100 prospects—Michael Braswell at 14 and Thad Ector at 69—and six more in PerfectGame's top 500: Sam Simpson, 169; Cooper Kinney, 188; Caleb Gampe, 258: Messina, 278; Vytas Valincius, 230; Hunter, 322.

The Gamecocks have five pitchers, all righties, already committed in the class but Becker is the first lefty to commit to the Gamecocks in the class.