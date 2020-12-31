New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer plans to hit the transfer portal for immediate help and the Gamecocks today landed their first major piece of the instant impact puzzle.



Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Ahmarean Brown announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Instagram giving the Gamecocks their first incoming transfer of the Beamer era.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder should provide a boost at wide receiver, a major position of need for the Gamecocks who lose leading receiver Shi Smith from a group that otherwise struggled with consistency this past season.

A speedy slot receiver who actually has a similar skillset to Smith, Brown could step into a similar role in the Gamecocks' offense.

Brown had a strong freshman season in Atlanta with a team-leading 396 receiving yards on 21 receptions and seven touchdowns, tying all-time great Calvin Johnson for the most touchdowns for a freshman GT receiver.

This past season, Brown's targets dipped and he played in just 7 games, catching 11 balls for 183 yards and a TD, before hitting the transfer portal.

A former high-three-star prospect, Brown was ranked the No. 33 "athlete" in the class of 2019 when he signed with Georgia Tech.

Now, Brown will join the Gamecocks looking for a new start and looking to make a quick impact on a receiving corps that is looking for proven playmakers.