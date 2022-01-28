Gamecocks add 'Lil Turbo' to the running back room

Hand-timed at under 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard-dash, Miller took an unofficial visit to South Carolina to check out the Gamecocks earlier this month.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound speedster and First Team All-Ivy League performer will join the program in May as a preferred walk-on.

"The visit was amazing, but what stood was how prepared the staff was and how they answered all of my questions without me even having to ask," Miller told Gamecock Central. "Everyone was very genuine and it was a great time talking with Coach (Shane) Beamer and Coach (Montario) Hardesty, getting to know what they saw in me and how I was going to be used. I also love the South Carolina fanbase, Columbia South Carolina loves their Gamecocks and seeing that definitely feels great."

Miller played in 10 games this past season, starting four, while rushing for 814 yards (second in the Ivy League) and four touchdowns on 145 carries.

In three years with the Lions, Miller rushed for 1,281 yards on 258 carries with six touchdowns and a 5.0 average yards per carry along with 20 receptions for 73 yards.

"It’s a very good scheme that fits my play making abilities all the way from catching the ball down to my speed and ability to make people miss," Miller said of the Gamecocks’ offense. "So we went over various schemes that would fit the way I would inherently be used offensively."

The move from Columbia University to Columbia, S.C. will signify a return to the Carolinas for the Rockingham, N.C. native who graduated from Richmond High School.

Miller joins a South Carolina backfield that's getting a bit of a makeover this season after the loss of ZaQuandre White and Kevin Harris. The Gamecocks have already added scholarship backs Christian Beal-Smith and Lovasea Carroll from the portal this offseason.