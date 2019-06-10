Gamecocks add long snapper transfer Matt Oliveira
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Will Muschamp's program is set to add an experienced graduate transfer at a need position for the 2019 season.
Former Maryland long snapper Matt Oliveira will transfer to South Carolina and figures to factor in substantially in the race for the open position this year.
A native of Watchung, New Jersey, the Saint Peters Prep product saw the field for three seasons at Maryland. He started 36 consecutive games from 2016 to 2018 and has tallied four tackles during his career.
Oliveira was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection during his time in College Park.