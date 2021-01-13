GamecockCentral - Gamecocks add nation's sack leader as transfer

Nobody in the country had more sacks this past season than Georgia State edge rusher Jordan Strachan and now he's taking his pass-rushing ability to the SEC.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder announced his commitment to South Carolina on Wednesday, one day after entering the transfer portal.

A former walk-on from Kingsland, Ga., Strachan earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors this past season when he tied for first in FBS with a GSU-record 10.5 sacks.

Strachan emerged as a reserve contributor in 2018, playing in every game that year before a season-ending knee injury forced him to miss every game in 2019 except for the opener.