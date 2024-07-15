South Carolina has added a 4th LB to its 2025 class with the announcement from 6'4" 220 lb Donovan Darden. The Havelock, NC prospect is listed as a DE by Rivals, but will likely play LB for the Gamecocks, though his length allows him some flexibility as he continues to fill out his frame. He's spent time at both DE and QB for Havelock, and it's easy to see why, with exceptional athleticism for his size.

He competes in the long jump and hurdles for his track team in the off-season as well. As a DE, Darden compiled 46 tackles, including 9 TFL, 2 INT, and a sack last season. Darden ultimately decided to commit to South Carolina after taking summer official visits to Illinois, NC State and Pitt, along with an official visit to South Carolina on the weekend of June 21st.

Havelock is the high school that former Gamecock great Pharoh Cooper went to, along with former OL Corey Robinson. Darden picked up his offer from the Gamecocks after he visited this spring and Clayton White was able to see him in person. He joins Taeshawn Alston, Jaiden Braker, and AJ Holloway as LB commits in the 2025 class.