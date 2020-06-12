South Carolina's non-conference schedule is one game closer to being finalized.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein the Gamecocks will hit the road and play Coastal Carolina Dec.1 as the final game as part of a two-for-one deal the two schools have.

The Gamecocks hosted Coastal the last two years, beating the Chants both times.

This is the latest in a few games that are known, and one of the few on the road so far. The Gamecocks have other road games scheduled at George Washington in Washington D.C. and the game at Houston as part of the home-and-home between the two schools.

Coastal went 17-17 last year in the Sun Belt.

