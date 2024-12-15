Gamecocks Add OL Depth With Wake OL Nick Sharpe

South Carolina got its second portal add of the weekend with the addition of Wake Forest Junior OL Nick Sharpe.

Expected to play on the interior OL, Sharpe joins the Gamecocks with two years of eligibility remaining and should make a nice veteran presence on the two deep as the talented 2023 and 2024 HS classes continue to mature.

Sharpe has nice size, at 6’2” 335 lbs, and he started 9 games for the Demon Deacons at right guard this past season. He’s rated as a 3-star in the portal by Rivals

The Gamecocks lose three interior OL to graduation with the departures of Torricelli Simpkins, Kamaar Bell, and Vershon Lee. So Sharpe should add some much needed depth there.