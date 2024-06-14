South Carolina continued to fill out the defensive side of their 2025 class today with a commitment announcement from 3-star Georgia LB AJ Holloway. Holloway has excellent size, already standing at 6'3" 225 lbs ahead of his senior year at Buford High School in Buford, GA.

Holloway took an official visit with the Gamecocks this past weekend in the midst of scheduled official visits to Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Kansas. He's already made the trip to Louisville, but it remains to be seen if he'll end up completing the other two.

Holloway also had offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Mississippi State, Maryland, and Tennessee among others. From his film, it's clear that Holloway has a nose for the football, but it's hard to tell how his speed will translate at the next level. That said, his position in the middle of the field, and high football IQ, can still be an incredibly useful combination as he continues to develop.

The staff thus far has shown a knack for finding some underrecruited gems, and the size and football smarts are enough upside to take the shot on Holloway and see how it plays out.