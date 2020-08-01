South Carolina's receiving corps got a potential boost on Saturday when wide receiver transfer Jalen Brooks announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on Twitter.

"It's not only just the need at the receiver position, and then the campus as well, it's just different, it's a different atmosphere," Brooks explained. "It's on a bigger stage. It's as big as it gets and then I already know how the game atmosphere it, so it was really just a blessing, honestly."

A 6-foot-3, 200-pounder, Brooks spent the last two seasons at Wingate where he caught 50 passes for 998 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brooks entered the transfer portal and transferred to Tarleton State earlier this year before re-entering the transfer portal this summer in an effort to get back closer to his Harrisburg, N.C. home.

The Hickory Ridge High graduate landed offers from both South Carolina and Duke on Friday before announcing a pledge to the Gamecocks Saturday.

Brooks, who was recruited by receivers coach Joe Cox, says the South Carolina staff made it known how much they wanted him.

"Just how well they kept in contact with me, because I had other places to go, but they aren't keeping up with me like they were," Brooks said. "They were always pushing."

The North Carolina native has extensive ties to the Palmetto State. He spent his JV football years in Rock Hill at Northwestern High. His former high school coach Jason Seidel is now the head coach at Blythewood and Brooks rides down sometimes to workout with a group in the Columbia area.

"Coach Seidel has been so amazing," Brooks said. "He was my high school coach my junior year and my senior year. This my second year being in the portal. And at the same time, he has his own high school kids he's trying to help get recruited, and then he's helping me, so I was just like, 'Wow, thank you for taking this time and reaching out.' I thought I was going to A&T and I wasn't expecting to go to South Carolina or get an offer from Duke, but he just kept putting my name out there, because he knows I can play on this level."

Brooks joins the program with three years to play two and will wait to hear from the NCAA on if he's eligible this season. He's set to join the program within the next two weeks after his transcripts are officially accepted.

If he's immediately eligible, the long, speedy receiver could help a receiver group that's looking to replace all-time leading receiver Bryan Edwards this season.