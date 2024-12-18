Gamecocks Add SEC Tight End In The Portal

South Carolina continues a strong week in the portal with an in-conference add at a position of need. Kentucky TE Jordan Dingle has had a productive 4 season in Lexington, compiling 615 yards on 43 receptions, including 4 touchdowns.

He is entering a redshirt Senior season in 2025 and has one year of college eligibility remaining. He'll become a nice veteran addition to a room full of younger talent.

Dingle had his least productive season as a Wildcat in 2024, and the lack of offensive opportunity had him looking for other options in the portal. If Dingle can get back to the moderate production he showed as a RS Freshman and Sophomore, he should find some significant playing time waiting for him in Columbia.

As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Dingle was rated as a 5.7 3-star out of Bowling Green, Kentucky.