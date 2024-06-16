South Carolina and new Special Teams coordinator Joe Decamillis have added a kicker to their 2025 recruiting class with the announcement from Gallatin, TN Kicker Max Kelley on X.

Rivals usually doesn't do kicker rankings, but one established ranking, Kohl's Kicking, puts Kelley as the #11 kicker recruit in the entire 2025 class. Kelley handled kicking, kick-off, and punting duties as a junior, going 33 for 38 on XPs and 9 of 12 on FGs, with a long of 45 yards. He completed touchbacks on 63 of his 67 kickoffs. He also averaged a respectable 38 yards per punt.

While the add won't do much for the Gamecocks 2025 team ranking, it's still an important position to lock down and will be the first test of Decamillis' scouting abilities. Kelley also had an offer from Tennessee.

Kelley becomes the 7th commitment in the last week for the Gamecocks, who have quickly filled in several needs for their 2025 class but are still looking for a few more big splashes to push them up the team rankings.