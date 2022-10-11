The University announced a new 2026 opponent today: the Colonial Athletic Association's Towson University Tigers.

Per the University:

Gamecock Football Adds Towson to 2026 Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 11, 2022) – The University of South Carolina football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today.

The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 at home against Miami (Fla.) and will wrap up the regular season at Clemson on Nov. 28.