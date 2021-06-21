Gamecocks add transfer from SEC school

South Carolina is adding a piece to its 2021 transfer recruiting class.

Missouri infielder Brandt Belk committed to South Carolina this week, coming in with a chance at earning immediate playing time.

Kendall Rogers from D1Baseball was the first to report it.

Belk spent the previous two seasons at Missouri, hitting .457/.544/.652 with nine RBI and two home runs in a COVID-19 shortened season that saw him earn All-American honors.

In 2021 Belk hit .273/.320/.416 with two homers and 22 RBI for the Tigers and fielded .966.

Before Missouri he was at Pepperdine where he hit .318 as a freshman with a .994 fielding percentage.

He's the second piece from the portal the Gamecocks have added this offseason, joining right-handed pitcher from App State Noah Hall as incoming transfers.