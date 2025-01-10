Gamecocks Add Transfer LB From SEC Blue Blood

South Carolina continues to trickle in helpful depth pieces in this transfer portal cycle. Another intriguing name was added to that list today with the portal addition of former Alabama LB Justin Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo has prototypical size, at 6'3" 228 lbs, and still has 3 years of eligibility following a freshman campaign with the Tide. He is credited with 5 tackles across 8 games played in limited action this past season.

In addition to his size, Okonronkwo has been clocked with a 4.49 40-yard-dash time and showed enough to earn an offer from former Alabama HC Nick Saban. Still, he's yet to show his full ability on a college football field, and the add is more about long-term upside than an immediate LB starter, you would think.

Okoronkow was ranked as the #28 overall LB in the 2024 recruiting class and one of the top international prospects (Okoronkwo played his high school ball in Germany).