Smyrna (Del.) linebacker Darryl “Debo” Williams signed with Delaware out of high school in December of 2019, hoping to make an early impact for the Blue Hens this fall before COVID-19 pushed Delaware's season into the spring.

The 6-foot, 225-pounder entered the transfer portal on Sunday and quickly found a new home, committing to South Carolina on Thursday.

Williams was a tackling machine in high school, setting a school record with 153 tackles, 32 of which were TFLs, and eight sacks as a senior and earning 2019 DIAA Defensive Player of the Year for the state.

The two-time captain and three-time All-State honoree collected nearly 500 career tackles in four seasons despite a junior season that was cut short due to injury.

Williams joins the South Carolina program with five years to play four and joins a position group of need after the Gamecocks lost leading tackler Ernest Jones to the NFL.

Williams is the third transfer to join the Gamecocks in the last week after South Carolina landed a pledge from former Georgia Tech wide receiver Ahmareon Brown and Georgia Southern defensive back David Spaulding.