Gamecocks add walk-on defensive back
South Carolina added a walk-on defensive back Monday as Gardner Webb transfer Elijah Rodgers announced his commitment to the Gamecocks via Twitter.
South Carolina will be Rodgers' third school in two years as the Blacksburg (SC) High School product originally enrolled first at Indiana in December of 2017 before transferring to Gardner-Webb this spring.
Rodgers was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school, choosing the Hoosiers over teams like BYU and Georgia Tech. A two-way player, Rodgers earned All-State Honors as a quarterback and defensive back his senior year.
Rodgers transferred from Indiana before the 2018 season started. The 6-foot-1 corner will likely have to sit a year before being eligible.