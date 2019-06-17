South Carolina will be Rodgers' third school in two years as the Blacksburg (SC) High School product originally enrolled first at Indiana in December of 2017 before transferring to Gardner-Webb this spring.

South Carolina added a walk-on defensive back Monday as Gardner Webb transfer Elijah Rodgers announced his commitment to the Gamecocks via Twitter.

Rodgers was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school, choosing the Hoosiers over teams like BYU and Georgia Tech. A two-way player, Rodgers earned All-State Honors as a quarterback and defensive back his senior year.

Rodgers transferred from Indiana before the 2018 season started. The 6-foot-1 corner will likely have to sit a year before being eligible.