SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS SOCCER

For the second time in three seasons, the Gamecocks are going back to the Elite Eight.

South Carolina is one win away from the College Cup after beating Kansas 2-0 Sunday afternoon in the Sweet 16.

They'll host the winner of the Washington State and West Virginia game, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Sunday night.

This is their fourth overall trip to the Elite Eight in program history. The did so in 2014, 2016 and 2017 as well.

They've dominated through the tournament so far, beating Samford 3-0 in their opening match before taking care of Notre Dame 1-0 Friday night.

The Gamecocks have made the NCAA Tournament 11 of the last 12 seasons and have reached at least the third round five of those times.

Entering Sunday, South Carolina was 18-1-3 including going 7-0-3 in SEC play with no losses to conference teams. Their only loss of the year came at Clemson.

The Gamecocks haven't lost since Sept. 15 and have won their last seven games. They last allowed a goal Oct. 27 in a 1-1 tie to Florida.

