Gamecocks agree to home and home with UNC
South Carolina is renewing its rivalry with North Carolina later this decade, not at a neutral site but as part of a home-and-home on both teams' campuses.
FBS Schedules is reporting the Gamecocks will start a two-game series with the Tar Heels beginning in 2028 at Williams-Brice and the Gamecocks traveling to Chapel Hill in 2029.
They'll meet before that in 2023 at Bank of America Stadium to open the season.
It's the fourth power five home and home the Gamecocks have on the books. They'll have a home and home in 2026 and 2027 against Miami, one in 2030 and 2031 with NC STaten and another starting in 2034 and 2035 against Virginia Tech. South Carolina will be at home in year one all three series.
Here's what the future schedules look like over the next five years.
2021-22: Eastern Illinois, at ECU, Troy, Clemson
2022-23: Georgia State, Charlotte, Wofford, at Clemson
2023-24: North Carolina (Charlotte), Furman, Liberty, Clemson
2024-25: Old Dominion, Akron, at Clemson, TBD
2025-26: Virginia Tech (Atlanta), at Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Clemson
